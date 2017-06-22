Revilla hindi sumipot sa unang paglilitis ng plunder case

Hindi sumipot sa pagdinig ng kanyang kasong plunder si dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. At nagulat ang Sandiganbayan Third Division dahil walang pasabi sa kanila na nagpa-confine si Revilla sa St. Lukes Medical Center Global mula pa noong Martes dahil sa hypertension, dyslipidemia ay hyperuricemia. Naka-confine sa kaparehong ospital ang kanyang ama na si dating Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., na mayroong sakit sa puso. Sasailalim ito sa Percutaneous Mitral Clip. Pinayagan ng korte ang nakababatang Revilla na bisitahin ang kanyang ama noong Lunes at Martes. Nagpahayag ng pagkadismaya si Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg dahil hindi man lamang pinasabihan ang korte sa pagpapa-ospital ng artista. Kahapon nakatakdang lumabas ang nakababatang Revilla sa ospital at ibabalik siya sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center. Sumulat si PNP Custodial Service Unit chief Arnel Apud sa korte kahapon upang ipaalam ang nangyari. Sinabi niya na inirekomenda ng mga doktor na manatili si Revilla sa ospital. Isinalang naman sa witness stand kahapon si Marissa Santos, chief administration officer ng Center Record Division ng Department of Budget and Management, upang ilahad ang mga proyekto na ginastusan ng pork barrel fund ni Revilla. Si Revilla ay nahaharap sa kasong plunder case kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano nito ng kickback mula sa non-government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.