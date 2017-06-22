DU30 at Widodo tiniyak ang pagtutulungan vs banta ng terorismo

NAGKASUNDO sina Pangulong Duterte at Indonesian President Joko Widodo na papaigtingin ang kooperasyon kontra terorismo matapos namang matuloy ang pag-uusap ng dalawang lider matapos tumawag ang huli noong Miyerkules ng gabi.
Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na ganap na alas-7:30 ng gabi nang tumawag si Widodo kay Duterte.
“The call was productive and fruitful. They both reaffirmed the need to step up cooperation to address threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism. Both noted the importance of the trilateral meeting between Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines to be held on June 22 in Manila,” sabi ni Abella.
Nauna nang nangako si Duterte na tatanungin niya si Widodo kung bakit maraming Indonesian national ang kabilang sa mga lumusob sa Marawi City kasama ang iba pang banyagang terorista at mga miyembro ng Maute Gang.
“The meeting also aimed at fostering cooperation on countering terrorism among regional neighboring states. And President Widodo reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to support the Philippines in countering terrorism, including restoring peace and stability in the Southern Philippines,” ayon pa kay Abella.
Idinagdag ni Abella na ikinatuwa ni Duterte ang pangako ni Widodo na makikipagtulungan sa Pilipinas para masolusyonan problema sa terorismo.
