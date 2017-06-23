Jiro ayaw nang magpa-rehab, Ai Ai suko na By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINUTOL na ni Ai Ai delas Alas ang tulong na ginagawa niya para sa anak-anakang si Jiro Manio. Lumayas na kasi ang dating child actor sa rehab center sa Bataan na pinagdalhan ng Comedy Queen. Binayaran ding lahat ni Ai Ai ang expenses ni Jiro sa center. Ayon sa text ng aktor sa namamahala sa center na bigay ng aming source, uuwi na lang siya sa bahay at babalik sa center kapag nakaramdam siya ng cravings muli sa bisyo. Mula nang mapariwara sa buhay dahil sa drugs, malaki ang naging tulong ni Ai Ai para magbago ang anak-anakan kahit marami ang bumabanat sa kanya. Napunta rin sa wala ang pagpapagod ng komedyana. Sana nga lang ay tuluyan nang magbago si Jiro. Samantala, ipinost naman ni Ai Ai sa kanyang Instagram account ang grades ng anak niyang si Sophia na nag-aaral sa Amerika. Proud mama ang drama niya dahil sa matataas na grades ng anak. Biro ni Ai, “Manang-mana ka talaga sa akin! Choz!”

