P85M jackpot ng Grand Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Aabot sa P85 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola nito sa Sabado. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nanalo sa P81.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto sa bola noong Miyerkules ng gabi. Ang lumabas na winning number combination ay 42-25-31-16-44-09. Nanalo naman ng tig-P104,550 ang siyam na mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,340 naman ang 558 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 12,665 milyon. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

