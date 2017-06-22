KMJS ni Jessica Soho bidang-bida sa foreign media By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAPUKAW ang pansin ng ilang foreign media outlets sa stories na na-feature sa Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho kaya naman pinik-ap nila ang ilan rito. Kamakailan ay inilabas sa 60 Minutes Australia ang kuwento ng Filipino-Australian na si Joel de Carteret na umuwi ng Pilipinas upang hanapin ang kanyang ina na ipinalabas sa KMJS. Na-interview ang host na si Jessica Soho ni Liam Bartlett, host ng 60 Minutes in Australia, tungkol sa istorya niya. Na-pick up din ng New York-based social news and entertainment company na BuzzFeed ang interview ni Jessica nu’ng Abril kay Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen. Na-publish naman sa kilalang New York Times ang isang scientific study tungkol sa giant shipworms sa Pinas na nadiskubre lang daw ng international scientists matapos mapanood sa You Tube segment ng KMJS tungkol sa giant tamilok sa Sultan Kudarat. Sa isang banda, ang GMA entertainment programs na Mulawin vs Ravena at My Love From The Star ay nasa Top 10 programs sa buong mundo ayon sa New York-based international media business websites, angworldscreen.com para sa buwan ng Mayo 2017. Number 3 ang MVR na nakahamig ng halos 104,000 comments habang number 5 ang MLFTS na halos 50,000 comments naman ang nakuha.

