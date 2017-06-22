Jasmine Curtis na-in love na sa ‘bampira’

KUNG may isang proyektong love na love ni Jasmine Curtis, ito ay ang hit na hit na web series na Forever Sucks.

Even with a distinguished film and TV career that has so far netted her not just one but two acting awards, isa pa rin sa pinakamalamit sa puso niya ang nasabing online series na patuloy na pinag-uusapan ng mga netizens. Sey ni Jasmine, working on the last three seasons of D5Studio’s Forever Sucks has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her career.

“This series has been the one project I’ve been most involved with in terms of sharing ideas when we have our usually senseless but also inspiring conversations, at nakaka-inspire talagang malaman na until now ay sinusuportahan nila ang FS.

“The producers, production staff, crewmen, our director (Joel Ferrer) and the cast are like a close knit of friends but at the same time, very professional. We’re always joking around on the set and often have to be reminded of our time restrictions for the day. As we balance our time for the project, it feels like home when I’m on the set,” sey ng sister ni Anne Curtis.

Sa katunayan, attached na attached pa rin si Jasmine sa karakter niya sa Forever Sucks bilang si Izabel, ang 170-year-old vampire na nagpapanggap na 21-year-old graveyard shift call center agent.

“I love Izabel and her story through and through. Her emotions are so pure and her history so heavy, I empathize with her so much that I look forward to tapings just so I could play Izzy again for the day,” chika ng dalaga.

Natanong naman ang aktres kung may gusto siyang baguhin sa kanyang karakter sa pagpapatuloy ng kuwento ng nasabing online series, “I don’t think I’d change anything with her. Kasi, kahit yung mga nanonood sa amin, natutunan na nilang mahalin si Izzy kung sino siya.

“My input comes in when we do our scenes and after speaking to Direk Joel. Sometimes ideas pop up while he tells me how he interpreted the scene, and he’s always game to try our suggestions. That always makes us feel involved more than we already are, a sense of really owning our characters, story, and the entire project,” dagdag pa ng dalaga.

Sa patuloy na tinatamasang tagumpay ng Forever Sucks, naniniwala si Jasmine na solid na solid pa rin ang pagsuporta ng mga netizen, “The concept of the show is refreshing for millennials. It’s neither heavy nor shallow. It’s symbolic and also easy on the mind.”

As for the prospects of returning for a fourth season or even a possible movie adaptation of Forever Sucks, “I would definitely love a fourth season. A movie? It would be interesting. Given that the material flow would still justify all the characters and Forever Sucks in totality from its original beginnings, we would love that for sure.”

Sa third season ng hit web series, tina-try pa rin nina Izabel at Kiko (Felix Roco) na ipagpatuloy ang kanilang relasyon – ito’y kahit alam na nila kung gaano kahirap ang ipaglaban ang pagmamahal ng isang bampira sa tao.

Special guests for this season include Albie Casino, Malak So, Cedrick Juan and Amarra Ui.

Forever Sucks Season 3 premieres on D5STUDIO this July. Past seasons can also be viewed on YouTube at HYPERLINK “http://www.youtube.com/d5studio” www.youtube.com/d5studio.