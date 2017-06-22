Istriktong veteran female celebrity sinisisi ang sarili sa nangyayaring masama sa isang kapamilya By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

HULA hoop: All this time ay wala tayong nabalitaang kontrobersiya (mapa-career man o mapa-pamilya) na kinapalooban ng isang may edad nang babaeng personalidad na ito.



Through the years naman kasi, she has managed to preserve her public image. Pero may kung anong dalahin ang pinagdaraanan niya ngayon. Domestic in nature. Nilukuban kasi siya ng guilt feelings sa pagiging understandably strict niya sa isang kadugo. Bagama’t maganda naman ang kanyang hangarin, nagresulta ito sa isang nakakabiglang pangyayari, na wala namang may kagustuhan. Dalangin namin na sana’y matahimik na ang kanyang kalooban. Mas ikaluluwag ng kanyang naninikip na dibdib na tanggapin ang katotohanang laging dalawa ang mukha ng buhay: may saya at lungkot. She should stop blaming herself for a misfortune she hadn’t wished upon a loved one herself.

