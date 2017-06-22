The Lord’s Prayer

June 22, 2017 Thursday 11th Week in Ordinary Time

1st Reading: 2 Cor 11:1–11 Gospel: Mt 6:7–15

Jesus said to his disciples, “When you pray, do not use a lot of words, as the pagans do, for they hold that the more they say, the more chance they have of being heard. Do not be like them. Your Father knows what you need, even before you ask him. “This, then, is how you should pray: Our Father in heaven, holy be your name, your kingdom come and your will be done, on earth as in heaven. Give us today the kind of bread we need. Forgive us our debts just as we have forgiven those who are in debt to us. Do not bring us to the test but deliver us from the evil one. “If you forgive others their wrongs, your Father in heaven will also forgive yours. If you do not forgive others, then your Father will not forgive you either.”

“Words without thoughts never to heaven go”, wrote Shakespeare in Hamlet. Uttering thoughtless words at prayer turns prayer into machinery to bend God’s Will. But prayer is not a tug-o-war where one tries to prevail and sway God. Prayer is about aligning one’s will to God’s will.

When we pray, “Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name” we should resolve to live like children of God destined for heaven. This raises our awareness of our dignity as heaven-bound children of God and will decrease the likelihood of a sinful lifestyle.

When we pray “Thy kingdom come thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven”, our hearts should be filled with zeal to build God’s kingdom on earth. This raises our level of enthusiasm in living according to God’s plan. This decreases the likelihood of disobeying God’s precepts and increases our desire to spread love to hasten the formation of God’s kingdom.

When we pray “Give us this day our daily bread”, our strong faith in God’s capacity to provide should detach our hearts from material things. This will decrease our likelihood of becoming worldly and increases our level of spirituality. When we pray “Forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us”, our hearts should be ready with forgiveness not only for those who ask for forgiveness but including those who do not have the humility to ask for it. When we pray “Do not bring us to the test but deliver us from evil”, we should resolve never to expose ourselves to the occasions of sin. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM

SAINT OF THE DAY: JOHN FRANCIS REGIS, Jesuit priest, was born in 1597 and was a descendant of a nobility in France. In 1633 he was invited by the Bishop of Viviers to give missions over the diocese. He also wanted to go to Canada to convert the Indians, but he died in France in 1640.

