EO kaugnay ng firecrackers ban pinirmahan na ni DU30

4:03 pm | Wednesday, June 21st, 2017

PORMAL nang ipinalabas ni Pangulong Duterte ang Executive Order number 28 na naglalayong ipagbawal ang paggamit ng mga paputok sa bansa.

Inatasan ni Duterte si Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa na magpalabas ng listahan ng mga paputok na ipagbabawal na.
“All fireworks falling under such criteria may not be manufactured, sold, distributed or used even as part of a community fireworks display,” sabi ni Duterte sa EO28.
Sa ilalim ng EO28, sinabi ni Duterte na ipapatupad ang mga community firework display imbes na ang pagpapaputok ng mga indibidwal.
“To minimize the risk of injuries and casualties, the use of firecrackers shall henceforth be confined to communiry fireworks display,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Kasabay nito, inatasan ni Duterte ang PNP, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) at Department of Health (DOH) na regular magsumite ng ulat sa Office of the President kaugnay ng mga nabibiktima ng mga paputok.

