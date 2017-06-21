Namatay sa Resorts World Manila ninakawan

Ninakaw ang alahas, pera at ATM card ng misis ni Pampanga Rep. Aurelio ‘Dong’ Gonzales Jr., na si Elizabeth na namatay sa Resorts World Manila.

Sa pagdinig ng House committees on public order and safety, on games and amusement at on tourism, sinabi ni Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel na ninakawan ang mga nasawi sa insidente.

Nawala umano ang Rolex na relo, credit card at ATM card ni Elizabeth. Ang mas nakakagulat ay mayroon pa umanong nakapag-withdraw ng P25,000 sa ATM.

“The incident happened on June 2, but there was withdrawal of P25,000 on June 5 from her ATM card. How could that be possible? Somebody used her ATM card,” ani Pimentel. “The matter should be properly investigated.”

Namatay si Elizabeth dahil sa usok mula sa sunog na nilikha ng salarin na si Jessie Javier Carlos.

Tinanong naman ni Valenzuela Rep. Wes Gatchalian kung sino ang unang nakatagpo sa bangkay.

Itinanggi naman ni National Capital Region Police Office director Oscar Albayalde na pulis ang kumuha ng mga gamit ng mga bangkay.

“Whatever belongings were there, it was not the PNP that took those things. If these were intact, SOCO (scene-of-the-crime operatives) will remove them, then the items will be turned over the investigator, who should be the one to give back the valuables to the families,” ani Albayalde.

Humarap din sa pagdinig si David Chua Ming Huat, chairman of the board ng Travellers International Hotel Group Income na siyang nagmamay-ari sa RWM.

Sinabi niya na sa 37 nasawi, anim na lamang ang hindi nila nabibigyan ng tig-P1 milyong tulong. Ang mga nasugatan naman ay nabigyan ng P500,000 bawat isa.

Humingi rin ng paumanhin si Chua dahil hindi nakadalo sa nakaraang pagdinig at nakiusap na ikonsidera ang kontribusyon ng RWM sa plano na alisan ito ng lisensya na mag-operate ng casino.

Umaabot na umano sa P40 bilyon ang lisensya at buwis na ibinayad ng RWM bukod sa pagbibigay ng trabaho sa 6,000 kasalukuyang empleyado nito.