BIFF umatake sa North Cotabato: 500 lumikas, ilang estudyante na-hostage By John Roson Bandera

Mahigit 500 katao ang inilikas at ilan ang naipit sa kanilang mga bahay nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang mga kasapi ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) na umatake sa Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, Miyerkules, ayon sa mga otoridad. Hinostage din umano ng mga kasapi ng armadong grupo sang ilang estudyante ng isang paaralan sa naturang bayan, sabi ni Capt. Arvin Encinas, Army 6th Infantry Division public affairs officer. Nagsimula ang bakbakan dakong alas-5:45, nang salakayin ng di pa mabatid na bilang ng kasapi ng BIFF ang isang militia detachment at paaralan, sabi ni Senior Supt. Emmanuel Peralta, direktor ng North Cotabato provincial police office. Sinalakay ang detachment ng Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit sa Brgy. Simsiman at elementary school sa Brgy. Malagakit, sabi ni Peralta sa isang kalatas. Hinarass din ng mga kasapi ng BIFF ang outpost ng Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team sa Brgy. Malagakit, ani Encinas. Hinostage pa umano ng mga rebelde ang lima o 12 estudyante ng paaralan, na malapit lang sa BPAT outpost, aniya. Ang mga sumalakay ay pinamunuan nina commanders “Abunawas,” “OB10,” “Abu Saide,” “Sala,” at “Agila,” ani Encinas. Nagpadala ng mga kawal ang 34th Infantry Battalion para i-reinforce ang mga napalabang miyembro ng BPAT at harangin ang ibang kasapi ng BIFF na maaaring sumali sa gulo, ani Encinas. Sa kasagsagan ng bakbakan, di bababa sa 513 residente ang nilikas mula sa Brgys. Malagakit, Banucagon, at Panatan, sabi naman ni Supt. Romeo Galgo, tagapagsalita ng Central Mindanao regional police. Dinala ang mga evacuee sa Pigcawayan proper at kasalukuyan silang nakikisilong sa multi-purpose building ng lokal na pamahalaan, aniya.

