Pekeng bigas sa Cebu iniimbestigahan na

INIIMBESTIGAHAN na ng mga kaukulang ahensiya ang ulat ng umano’y pamamahagi ng pekeng bigas sa bayan ng Sta. Fe sa Bantayan Island, hilaga ng Cebu.

Nagsasagawa ng hiwalay na imbestigasyon ang National Food Authority (NFA) at ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) matapos makatanggap ng mga ulat na nagkakasakit ang ilang residente matapos umanong makakain sila ng pekeng bigas.

Ayon sa ulat, ipinamahagi ang mga nakabalot na pekeng bigas sa mga residente matapos nilang tanggapin ang kanilang tulong pinansiyal sa ilalim ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) ng gobyerno.

Itinanggi ni Leah Quintana, information officer ng Department of Social Welfare and Development sa Central Visayas (DSWD-7), na namahagi ang DSWD ng NFA rice sa mga benipisyaryo ng 4Ps sa Sta. Fe, isa sa tatlong bayan sa Bantayan Island.

Idinagdag ni Quintana na bukod sa tulong pinansiyal sa ilalim ng 4Ps, namigay din sila ng karagdagang P600 para pambili ng bigas.

“There was no actual rice distribution but we gave them P600 so they could buy rice,” sabi ni Quintana.

Hindi naman matandaan ni Quintana kung kailan namigay ng tulong pinansiyal ang DSWD, sa pagsasabing ito ay hawak ng DSWD disbursement officer.

Sinabi naman ni Olma Bayno, NFA Central Office information officer, na hindi nila batid ang isyu hinggil sa pekeng bigas sa Sta. Fe kundi lamang tinanong ng mga mamamahayag.

“We sent our enforcement team in Bantayan to conduct an investigation. It is important that we find out where they bought the rice because that is included in the investigation,” sabi ni Bayno.

Hinimok ni Bayno ang mga residente na pumunta sa opisina ng NFA at magdala ng kahit isang kilo ng umano’y pekeng bigas para masuri.