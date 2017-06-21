P100M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang tatawid na sa P100 million mark ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa Biyernes. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, hindi tinamaan ang P96.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto sa bola noong Martes. Noong Marso 31 pa walang tumatama ng jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto kaya lumaki na ito. Nanalo naman ng P280,000 ang nag-iisang mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P3,460 naman ang 168 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 5,179 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

