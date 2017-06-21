Jason wagi sa pananahimik tungkol sa ‘socmed scandal’ By Ambet Nabus Bandera

NAKATANGGAP kami ng tsika from a friend ni Jason Abalos na mas ginusto nitong manahimik na lang at huwag nang sagutin ang isyung ibinato sa kanya ng isang kolehiyala na umano’y nabiktima ng aktor sa social media. “Hahaba lang kasi ang isyu. Magpaliwanag man siya, yung mga tao ay manghuhusga pa rin. Let him be happy na lang dahil wala namang na-prove o nakapag-prove nang mga ibinibintang kay Jason,” hirit ng kausap namin. Ang sinasabi ngang isyu ay yung tungkol sa umano’y “sexual favor” na nais makuha ng aktor mula sa isang female netizen na naging friend niya sa social media. Sa pagkakaalam namin, ang huling scandal na kinasangkutan ni Jason ay hindi nakaapekto sa relasyon nila ng kanyang non-showbiz girlfriend. Meaning, talagang mahal na mahal nu’ng girl si Jason na dinedma lang ang nasabing isyu kahit na nga medyo maselan ito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.