Albert magiging lolo na: Best Father’s day gift ever!

MASAYANG-MASAYA si Albert Martinez nang nakausap namin last Sunday night sa programa naming “CHISMAX” sa DZMM Teleradyo.

“This is the best father’s day for me. This is also the best gift I’ve received,” sabi ng magaling na aktor-direktor nating kaibigan.

Ang tinutukoy niya ay ang maliit na box na ibinigay sa kanya ng anak na si Alyanna, kung saan nakalagay ang sonogram (resulta ng ultrasound), bib ng baby at short letter.

“We don’t know if it’s a he or she. All we know is that you’re a lolo to be,” ang mensahe ni Alyanna sa ama.

Nasa USA ang kanyang anak ngayon at sinabi ni Albert na seven weeks pregnant na ito sa asawang si Roy Macam na ikinasal kay Alyanna last year.

“It’s the parents work. Yung mga lolo talaga, spoiler iyan,” sagot ng aming mahal na kaibigan nang tanungin namin kung anong klaseng “lolo” kaya siya paglabas ng kauna-unahang apo.

“Daddy Lolo or Grandpa,” naman ang nais niyang itawag sa kanya ng apo. “Mas importante yung healthy at okey ang mag-ina. Walang kaso kahit babae o lalaki iyan, basta healthy and normal. So let’s just pray for the next few months to be very good with Allyana at sa magiging apo ko,” kuwento ni Albert.

May ginagawa rin daw siyang dalawang projects for TV under ABS-CBN na by 2018 pa ipalalabas.

Ang Probinsyano ang huling soap na kanyang nagawa at kahit pinatay na ang karakter niya sa serye, proud na proud siyang nakasali rito.