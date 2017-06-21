Award-winning young actress ayaw magkontrabida kay Liza sa ‘Darna’ By Ambet Nabus Bandera

BALITANG tinanggihan ng isang award-winning young actress ang offer na maging kontrabida ni Darna na gagampanan ni Liza Soberano. Bidang-bida pa ang premyadong aktres sa TV and movie projects niya pero of late kasi ay babad na babad siya sa social media bilang maldita o laging nasasangkot sa gulo. Ang simpleng rason ng young actress ay nais na nitong ire-invent ang kanyang sarili by only accepting roles na mabait at may values. Never na raw itong tatanggap ng role na mean, masama o negative ang values sa buhay. “Part of her growing up as a person. In life naman kasi, mas gusto mong mag-establish ng values. Sa TV o movie roles kasi, hindi talaga naiiwasan yung sobra kang naa-attach o nai-involve. Minsan tuloy nadadala mo sa tunay na buhay,” sey pa ng source namin.

