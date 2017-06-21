Iza pinatsutsugi na ng fans nina Ian at Bea sa ‘A Love To Last’

FOR the televiewers of A Love To Last ay panira ng gabi ang presence ni Grace played by Iza Calzado lalo na’t kasal na sina Anton (Ian Veneracion) at Andeng (Bea Alonzo).
Ang daming nabanas sa pagsulpot ni Grace sa nasabing teleserye.
“Pls grace wag kanang kokontra..walang manood sa a love to last kung pupunta ka at manira sa happy moment ng tondeng.”
“Sana naman paalisin muna si Grace sa eksena! Gusto namin na happy muna ang life ng newlywed bago papasok ang mga masasamang espirito…plssss.”
“Yung sobrang excited kang manuod kc nga continue sa tondeng wedding pero di mo aasahan na lgeng si grace ang pinapkita sa eskina! dpat sa tinpos muna ang happy moment ng tondeng bgo pina eksina si bangs Asan ang hustisya.”
“Regret is always at the end. ikw kc eh ndi ka marunong makuntento mahal mu nga pero ndi ka satisfied. almost perfect na si anton iniwan mu pa..so sino talo?”
