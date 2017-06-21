Mother Lily napiling Producer of the Year sa 1st Eddys Awards By Jun Nardo Bandera

REGAL Entertainment ang gagawaran ng special award bilang Producer of the Year sa unang The Eddys ng Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) ngayong July. Tuloy pa rin kasi ang paggawa ng movies ng mag-inang Lily at Roselle Monteverde kahit na nga iba na ang labanan sa movie industry ngayon. Apat na pelikula ang ginagawa ngayon ng Regal at lima pa ang ikinakasa ngayong 2017 ayon kay Roselle nang huli naming makausap. Mga bagong konsepto at bagong artista ang bibida pero pawang de kalidad at tatak-Regal ang dating. Una na riyan ang “Woke Up Like This” nina Vhong Navarro at Lovi Poe. Umani na ng mahigit 1 million ang nahamig na views at likes nang ilabas ang teaser nito. Mula sa direksyon ni Joel Ferrer, kasama rin sa cast sina Joey Marquez, Bayani Agbayani, Raiko Matteo at si dating Pinoy Big Brother housemate Cora Waddell. After naman ng success ng “Our Mighty Yaya”, sinimulan na ni direk Joey Reyes ang kakaibang love story na “Recipe For Love”. Lalabas na odd couple dito sina Christian Babbles at Cora (Waddell) na pinagtagpo dahil sa hilig sa pagkaing Pinoy. Join din sa cast sina Ogie Diaz, Sophie Albert, Myrtle Saroza at Bing Loyzaga. Mga baguhang young actress naman ang bibida sa horror film na “The Debutants” gaya nina Sue Ramirez, Miles Ocampo, Jane Ocampo, Channel Morales, Michelle Vito at Paulo Gumabao. Magpapatuloy na rin ang shooting ng “My Fairy Tale Love Story” nina Janella Salvador, Elmo Magalona, Kiray Celis at Kiko Estrada mula sa direksyon ni Perci Intalan. Ang nasa pre-production stage na Regal movies ay ang Barbie Forteza-Ken Chan starrer na “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter”; “Hysteria” ni Julia Montes; isang horror movie ni Erich Gonzales; “Mama’s Girl” nina Gabbi Garcia at Raiko Matteo; at Jennylyn Mercado starrer na ididirek ni Erik Matti. Kaya abangan n’yo lahat ‘yan from Regal.

