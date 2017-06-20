DU30 nagsori sa mga residente ng Marawi City

NAGSORI si Pangulong Duterte sa residente ng Marawi sa harap ng patuloy na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno laban sa teroristang grupong Maute sa lungsod.
“Hindi ko man natapos ang Ramadan. I would like to say to the Maranao people that I am very, very, very sorry na nangyari ito sa atin,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa mga apektadong residente sa evacuation center sa National School of Fisheries sa Brgy. Buru-un, Iligan City.
Binisita ni Duterte ang mga evacuees kung saan tiniyak niya ang rehabilitasyon ng Marawi City.
“Sana kung madaling panahon, you will find a new heart to forgive my soldiers, ang gobyerno, pati ako for declaring martial law. Wala akong choice eh sinisira na ang Marawi,” dagdag ni Duterte.
Idinagdag ni Duterte na labag din sa kanyang kalooban na kailangang ilikas ang mga residente mula sa Marawi.
“I have to drive them out. But I am very sorry. Paki-abot na lang doon sa mga kapatid nating mga Maranao na ang aking paghihinanakit rin sa nangyari na ito. Patawarin ninyo po kami,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Samantala, sinabi ni Duterte na masama ang kanyang loob matapos pati IS ay hinayaang makapasok sa Marawi.
“So paano niyo — mag-away tayo, saan ninyo na ako ilagay? Kaya ganoon na lang ang sama ng loob ko, nagpapasok kayo ng mga terorismo.
Nangako rin si Duterte na maglalaan siya ng P20 bilyon para sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi City.
