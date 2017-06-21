Baron kay Kiko: Sinungaling siya, traydor!

MAS matinding paghahanda ang gagawin nina Baron Geisler at Kiko Matos para sa rematch ng kanilang bakbakan sa Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC).

Ginulat ni Baron ang media, mga URCC official at martial artists nang bigla na lang itong dumating sa presscon ng URCC announcement para sa kanilang mga susunod na events para lang hamunin ng rematch si Kiko.

Dito nga nagkaroon ng mainitang pagtatalo ang dalawang aktor na muntik na namang humantong sa sapakan. Hindi pa sigurado ang part ng bakbakang Kiko-Baron sa URCC pero sabi ng dalawang binata, handa silang maglaban uli sa loob ng ring.

“There’s a Kiko-Baron part two if he has the balls for it. Well it all depends sa kontrata siyempre may mga legalities yan na kailangan ayusin but I’m not backing out sa part two na ito,” ani Baron matapos mag-walkout sa nasabing URCC MMA event na ginanap sa Winford Hotel sa Manila.

Ayon kay Baron, hindi pa tapos ang isyu sa kanila ni Kiko, “He was never my friend. He’s a f**king backstabber and a liar. P*tang ***. Seriously, hanggang doon na lang ba? This is not part of the f**king movie or what not. Come on bring it on. That’s all you’ve got. So lame. Dude, I’m trying to atone for all the sins that I’ve done. And this fight, it’s not just to beat you up, this fight is f**king real.”

Bago umalis ng venue, binantaan pa ni Baron si Kino at nag-dialogue ng, “We’re not yet done Kiko.”

Sinundan ng press ang magaling na aktor sa paglabas nito ng venue at dito nga siya natanong kung nakainom ba siya bago pumunta ng event ngunit sinabi niyang kontrolado na ang kanyang pag-inom.

“That’s the reason why I joined this URCC thing. My drinking is fine. If Kiko just wants to demoralize me sa laban na ito at sa hamon na ito then fine. God bless you guys. Let the people judge. Let the people decide,” ani Baron.

Matuloy man o hindi ang rematch nila ni Kiko sa magaganap na “URCC 31: Vendetta” event na magaganap sa Araneta Coliseum sa Aug. 12, sisiguruhin ni Baron na handang-handa siyang labanan si Kiko, “Yes this is all secret because this is not for our political film na ginawa namin against violence.

“This is about my score. Kasi draw ‘yung fight namin last year, di ba? Tingnan natin kung sino talaga ang panalo this time. I’ve planned it out and maybe before the laban I will let the people know how I’ve been preparing,” sey pa ni Baron.

Samantala, asahan ang mas malalaki at mas matitinding local mixed martial arts fight cards sa renewed partnership ng URCC at San Miguel Corporation, ito ay ayon mismo kay URCC president Alvin Aguilar na ag tinutukoy nga ay ang two title fights sa URCC 31: Vendetta ngayong August at URCC 33 sa darating na November.

“We’re proud to announce that SMC (Red Horse) renewed its partnership with us with the Araneta Coliseum as the official venue partner for all URCC fight card for 2017,” ani Aguilar, na siya ring pangulo ng Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP).

“URCC line-up world class fight featuring the country’s finest fighter and several known foreign striker. This is our chance to shine and there’s no let up as far as putting premium to world class fight,” aniya pa.

Games and Amusement Board chairman Abraham Mitra also extend its support to URCC program through strict implementation of rules and regulation during fight night to ensure safety and well being of the fighters.