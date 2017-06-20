Bagoong, tuyo, daing hindi kasali sa asin tax By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi papatawan ng buwis ang bagoong, tuyo at daing sa panukalang ‘asin tax’ na isinusulong sa Kamara de Representantes. Ayon kay Masbate Rep. Scott Davies Llanete hindi lahat ng ginagamitan ng asin ay papatawan ng dagdag na buwis kundi ang mga regulated foods lamang gaya ng canned goods at junk foods. “Regulated foods lang at hindi kaama ang nagtutuyo, nagdadaing, hindi kasama ang bagoong,” ani Lanete. Inihain ang panukala sa Kamara subalit hindi pa ito natatalakay sa House committee on ways and means na pinamumunuan ni Quirino Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua. Sinabi ni Llanete na maaaring bawasan ng mga manufacturer ang asin na ginagamit sa kanilang mga produkto upang maliit na buwis lamang ang maipataw dito.

