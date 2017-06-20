Aguirre tinawag na ‘flip-flop king’ kaugnay ng kaso vs Espinosa killers

BINATIKOS ng mga senador ang desisyon ng Department of Justice (DOJ) na ibaba sa kasong homicide mula sa dating murder ang kaso laban sa mga pulis na pumatay kay Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa, Sr.

Sinabi ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros na nakatakda ang mga senador mula sa minorya na maghain ng resolusyon na naglalayong imbestigahan ang desisyon ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na ibaba ang kaso laban kina Supt. Marvin Marcos at kanyang mga pulis.

“The minority senators will file (a) resolution expressing the grave concern of the Senate. This may be the last straw for many of us. We cannot allow Secretary Aguirre to continue to toy around with our justice system. Enough’s enough,” sabi ni Hontiveros.

Kabilang sina Sen. Franklin Drilon, Minority Leader Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Sen. Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, Sen. Leila de Lima at Sen. Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV sa minority bloc.

Nagpahayag din ng pagkabahala si Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson sa naging desisyon ni Aguirre.

Nauna nang, inirekomenda ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, na pinangungunahan ni Lacson, ang paghahain ng kasong murder laban sa mga miyembro ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Eastern Visayas na pinangungunahan ni Marcos.

Tinawag pa ni Hontiveros si Aguirre na “flip-flop king”.

“This is an obvious attempt at a cover up through an unabashed flip-flop. It is an act of impunity to cover up another act of impunity,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

“From being the fake news king of Padre Faura, Secretary Aguirre is also now immortalized as the DOJ’s flip-flop king, an absolver of murderers,” sabi ni Hontiveros.