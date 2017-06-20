Banta ng pambobomba sa MM negatibo-NPD Inquirer

SINABI ng Northern Police District (NPD) na negatibo ang impormasyon kaugnay ng umano’y planong pambobomba sa Metro Manila ng mga miyembro ng teroristang grupong Maute. Ayon kay NPD Director Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo na kailangan pang beripikahin ang intelligence report mula sa Valenzuela.

“Raw information yun. Maraming info diba. Kailangan i-validate. Negative naman,” sabi ni Fajardo. Ipinalabas ang memo, na may petsang Hunyo 16, ng Station Intelligence Branch ng Valenzuela City police station.

Batay sa memo, ilang mga miyembro umano ng Maute group ang magsasagawa ng pambobomba sa dalawang mall sa Quezon City, Quezon City Circle at ilang lugar sa Quiapo at Makati.

Inatasan ni Valenzuela police chief Police Chief Inspector Jowi Louie Bilaro ang kanyang mga tao na paigtingin ang seguridad sa kanilang nasasakupan.

Idinadag ni Fajardo na irerekomenda niya na sibakin ang chief of police na nagpalabas ng memo.

“Hindi naman nilalabas ang memo. Yun ang violation dun. Tama yung ginawa niya pero violation niya yung nakalabas yung memo,” ayon pa kay Fajardo.

Nauna nang ipinag-utos ni National Capital Region Police Office director Oscar Albayalde na imbestigahan ang paglabas ng dokument.

Sa isang panayam sa ANC, sinabi ni Albayalde na totoo ang memo, bagamat biniberipika pa ang impormasyon.

“It is not meant to scare the public….It’s meant for confirmation by lower units to regional level,” ayon kay Albayalde.

