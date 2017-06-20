9-anyos pinakawalan ng Abu matapos ang P200K ransom Inquirer

PINAKAWALAN ng teroristang Abu Sayyaf ang siyam-anyos na bihag na batang lalaki matapos magbayad ang kanyang mga magulang ng P200,000 ransom.

Sinabi ni Octavio Dinampo, spokesperson ng Save the Sulu Movement (SSM), na pinakawalan ang biktima noong Lunes ng umaga matapos ang dalawang linggong pagkakabihag. Dinukot ang batang lalaki noong Hunyo 6 mula sa kanyang bahay sa San Raymundo sa bayan ng Jolo. Ibinigay siya sa kanyang nanay ng mga Abu Sayyaf sa bayan ng Patik. “The mother paid P200,000,” sabi ni Dinampo.

Ayon sa ulat ng militar, ang grupo ng Abu Sayyaf na pinangungunahan nina Suraka Ingug at Sonny Boy Sajirin ang tumangay sa bata.

