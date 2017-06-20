Operasyon ng MRT3 naapektuhan ng basurang sumabit sa kawad ng kuryente By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dahil sa basurang sumabit sa kawad ng kuryente, naapektuhan ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 kahapon ng umaga. Nagpatupad ng provisional service ang MRT 3 alas-6:44 ng umaga matapos na sumabit ang basura sa kable ng kuryente sa pagitan ng Magallanes at Taft Avenue stations. Ang mga tren ay bumiyahe lamang mula North Avenue station sa Quezon City hanggang sa Shaw Boulevard station sa Mandaluyong City. Alas-6:54 ng umaga ng bumalik sa normal ang operasyon ng mga tren. Habang inaalis ang problema, nagkaroon naman ng technical problem ang isang south bound train kaya pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Quezon Avenue station alas-6:47 ng umaga.

