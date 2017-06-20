OFW nakaligtas sa bitay sa UAE

NAKALIGTAS sa bitay ang Overseas Filipino worker na si Jennifer Dalquez sa United Arab Emirates (UAE) matapos mapawalang sala sa pagpatay sa kanyang lalaking employer.

Sa kabila naman nito, makukulong pa rin si Dalquez, 30, na nanay ng dalawa, ng limang taon, ayon sa advocacy group Migrante International.

“Migrante International is very happy to receive news that Jennifer Dalquez has been acquitted from the crime of murder and thus saved from death row,” sabi ng Migrante International.

Idinagdag ng Migrante na wala ring babayarang blood money dahil sa pagpapawalang sala kay Dalquez.

“Because of her acquittal, no blood money is required of Jennifer. She however is still expected to serve a five-year jail,” sabi pa ng Migrante.

Ipinaalam ng Department Foreign Affairs (DFA) sa mga magulang ni Dalquez, na nasa General Santos City ang magandang balita.

“Once again, our collective prayers, active intervention and resounding clamor for justice have prevailed. On behalf of the Dalquez family, we thank all supporters, migrants advocates and human rights defenders in the ‘Save Jennifer Dalquez’ campaign. We stand resolute to continue with the fight to save all Filipinos on death row,” sabi pa ng Migrante.

Sinabi naman ni Migrante spokesperson Arman Hernandez na nirerepaso pa ng mga abogado ni Dalquez ang mga dokumento para masuri kung ano ang magiging opsyon matapos naman siyang patawan ng limang taong pagkakabilanggo.

“Her family is in General Santos. They were very happy when they learned the news. It is Ramadan. They are planning a celebration after Ramadan,” sabi ni Hernandez.

Sa kanyang depensa, sinabi ni Dalquez na self-defense ang nangyari matapos siyang pagtangkaang gahasain ng kanyang employer kung saan tinutukan pa siya ng patalim.

Inapela ni Dalquez ang kanyang sintensiya kung saan pinatawan siya ng kamatayan.

Umalis si Dalquez papuntang UAE noong Disyembre 2012.

Iniwan niya ang kanyang dalawang anak na may edad na 8 at 5 sa pangangalaga ng kanyang mga magulang.