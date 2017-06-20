Buboy Villar tatay na: Anak ikaw ang the best na nangyari sa buhay ko! By Jun Nardo Bandera

BUNTIS na ang fiancée ng Kapuso actor na si Buboy Villar, ang foreigner na si Angilyn Gorens. Nagsilbing Father’s Day gift ito sa dating cast member ng Encantadia. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ibinahagi ni Buboy ang sonogram ng unang anak. “Thank God sa blessing na eto. Anak ikaw ang the best best best na nangyari sa buhay namin Iloveyou Angelica Nazareth,” caption ni Buboy. Naunahan pa talaga ni Buboy ang ilang artistang matagal nang ikinasal pero wala pa ring anak, huh!

