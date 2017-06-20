Bong humiling ng dasal para sa matagumpay na operasyon ni Mang Ramon By Jun Nardo Bandera

APAT na oras lang ang inilaan ni Sen. Bong Revilla, Jr. sa ospital para bisitahin ang kanyang ama na si Ramon Revilla, Sr. na sumailalim sa operasyon kaugnay ng sakit sa puso sa St. Luke’s Taguig City. Nagkaroon naman ng oportunidad ang naka-detain na senador upang mayakap ang kanyang Tatay Ramon. Habang sinusulat namin ito, on-going ang operasyon ng kanyang ama. “Saw him before he entered the operating room and we all witnessed his high spirits and apparent strength and confidence that he can get through it,” bahagi ng post ni Sen. Bong sa Facebook account niya. Humingi ng patuloy na dasal ang senador para maging matagumpay ang operasyon at mabilis na recovery ng kanyang ama. Ngayong araw na ito ay babalik si Bong sa ospital kahit limitado rin ang oras na bigay sa kanya ng Sandiganbayan.

