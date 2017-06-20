Baron, Kiko bakbakan uli sa URCC presscon; nagmurahan, nagbantaan

NAGKAINITAN, nagmurahan at maghamunan na naman sina Baron Geisler at Kiko Matos sa presscon ng URCC (Universal Reality Combat Championship) kahapon na ginanap sa Winford Hotel & Casino sa Maynila.

Na-shock ang lahat ng nasa venue nang bigla na lang mag-away ang dalawang aktor sa harap mismo ng media at ng mga opisyal ng URCC. Talagang napahiga pa si Baron nang dambahin siya ni Kiko at akmang sasapakin.

Buti na lang, maagap na napaghiwalay ng ilang URCC officials at fighters ang dalawa at napigilan ang “pagdanak” ng dugo sa nasabing presscon.

Bago nangyari ang insidente, ay maayos at tahimik ang daloy ng presscon. Ngunit nang dumating nga si Baron at tumabi kay Kiko sa presidential table ay bigla na ngang nagkagulo.

Inagaw nito ang microphone kay Kiko at sinabing, “I’m challenging you to a rematch. Sinabi ko sa ‘yo, hindi pa tayo tapos. And if he has the balls to do it…do you?”

Tinanggap naman ni Kiko ang challenge ni Baron at sinabing kahit saan, kahit kailan at kahit anong laban ay hindi niya ito uurungan, Hirit naman ni Baron, lumang-luma na ang punchline ni Kiko at wala na raw ba itong alam na bagong sagot para tapatan ang kanyang mga hamon. Dito na napamura si Baron at kung anu-ano nang maaanghang na salita ang ibinato kay Kiko.

Ilang sandali pa ay bigla nang tumayo si Kiko at hinablot si Baron at tinangkang sapakin. Ngunit nanlaban ang huli at mabilis na sinakal si Kiko. Pilit silang pinaghiwalay ng kanilang mga kasamahan hanggang sa bitiwan na ang leeg at kamay ng isa’t isa. Muli silang nagsigawan at binato pa ng beer in can ni Kiko si Baron.

Unti-unti namang lumayo si Baron sa kanyang kaaway at sumigaw ng, “Hindi pa tayo tapos Kiko!” Nang papalabas na ng venue si Baron, sinigawan siya ni Kiko ng, “Tol, ang baho pa rin ng hininga mo!” Na sinagot naman ng aktor ng, “Talaga! Talaga!”

Nang mahimasmasan ang lahat ng nasa presscon ay nagpasalamat na ang opisyal ng URCC sa mga miyembro ng media ng dumalo at sinabing hindi nila inaasahan na muling magkakaengkwentro sina Kiko at Baron. Hindi naman nila idinetalye kung magkakaroon nga ng rematch ang dalawang aktor.

Samantala, inihayag naman ng URCC founder na si Alvin Aguilar na matapos ang 15 taon, makakarating na rin ang kanilang operasyon sa China, “After 15 years in the fight business, the future shines even brighter now as the URCC and the China-Philippines Martial Arts Development Association (CPMAADA), is now supported by the Office of the President and that President Rodrigo Duterte has officially endorsed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee Martial Arts Council.

“Now all these media values, will be carried over and on to our first ever event in Beijing, China, in partnership with the Cross Straights Sports Development Bureau. Now, with the approval and support of the President, the establishment of CPMAADA can now fulfill its mission and vision which is to give athletes and martial artists the exposure they need in training and competition to become better and more well-rounded, athletes and martial artists,” dagdag pa ni Aguilar.

Sa July 8 magaganap ang isa na namang URCC history, as they take all the best of URCC MMA Action to Beijing, China. Mangyayari ang “URCC XXX” sa Beijing Sport University Stadium featuring #TeamPilipinas to be headed by 2-Division URCC Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Chris Hofmann and URCC Women’s Flyweight World Champion Geli Bulaong,

Also included in the #TeamPilipinas is former Lightweight contender Isiah “The Messiah” Ordiz, URCC Bantamweight Rodian Menchavez, Original T-Rex and Knockout King Rex de lara, Jojo “El Matador” Orao, Paolo Castillo at Ralf Francisco. Lahat sila ay naghahanda na sa kanilang laban to prove how good Pinoy fighters are against China’s best fighters.

Ang Manila events naman ng grupo dubbed as “URCC 31: Vendetta” at “URCC 33” ay magaganap sa Aug. 12 sa Araneta Coliseum.