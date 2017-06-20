Face-off nina Bianca at Beauty patok sa madlang pipol Bandera

GRABE ang mga reaksyon ng Kapamilya viewers sa itinatakbo ng kuwento ngayon ng afternoon series na Pusong Ligaw starring Bianca King, Beauty Gonzales, Sofia Andres at Diego Loyzaga. Talagang waging-wagi ang mga confrontation scene nina Marga (Bianca) at Tessa (Beauty) bilang dating mga-BFF na ngayon ay mortal na magkaaway nang dahil sa isang lalaki (Joem Bascon). Lalo na ngayong nabuhay uli ang koneksyon sa pagitan nila dahil kay Vida (Sofia). Siyempre, hindi sila magpapatalbog sa isa’t isa kaya lahat ay gagawin nila para masaktan ang isa’t isa. Sa mga susunod na episode, asahan na ang mas matitinding face-off nina Tessa at Marga, pati na rin ang nakakakilig na love story nina Vida at Potpot (Diego) na unti-unti na ngang nagpapakita ng kanilang love for each other. Kaya huwag nang bibitiw sa Pusong Ligaw tuwing hapon, pagkatapos ng It’s Showtime. Ito’y sa direksyon nina Garry Fernando, Elfren Vibar, Henry King Quitain at GB Sampedro.

