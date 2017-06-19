Iloilo police chief, mga pulis mula sa Maasin sinibak ni Bato matapos ang raid ng NPA Bandera

IPINAG-UTOS ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald dela Rosa ang pagsibak kay Iloilo provincial police director Senior Supt. Harold Tuzon, isang araw matapos lusubin ng tinatayang 50 miyembro ng rebeldeng New People’s Army (NPA) ang police station ng bayan ng Maasin, na tinatayang 30 kilometro hilagang kanluran ng Iloilo City. Itinalaga ni dela Rosa sa Senior Supt. Christopher Tambungan, deputy regional director for operations, bilang officer-in-charge ng Iloilo Provincial Police Office.

Sinabi ni Supt. Gilbert Gorero, spokesperson ng PNP Western Visayas, na ang pagsibak ay base sa “one-strike policy” na ipinapatupad ng PNP, kung saan sibak agad ang isang police provincial director sakaling magtagumpay ang pagsalakay ng mga armadong grupo.

Inalis din ng Provincial Public Safety Company ang 23 pulis ng Maasin police station na sasailalim sa debriefing at imbestigasyon para sa posibleng kasong administratibo.

Sinabi ng Police Regional Office 6 na kabilang sa mga natangay ng mga rebelde ang 15 baril, kabilang na ang 11 M-16 rifle matapos ang raid na tumagal lamang ng 15 minuto.

