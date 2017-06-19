PH embassy kinondena ang pag-atake malapit sa mosque sa London

KINONDENA ng Philippine Embassy sa United Kingdom ang pag-atake sa isang mosque sa London.

“The Embassy joins those who condemn the heartless attack last night at Finsbury Park Mosque. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected and their loved ones,” sabi ng Philippine Embassy.

Batay sa ulat, inararo ng isang van ang mga naglalakad sa labas ng mosque, na ikinasawi ng isa, samantalang dinala naman sa mga kalapit na ospital ang maraming nasugatan.

Naaresto naman ang 48-anyos na suspek na ayon sa mga otoridad ay kinukonsiderang isang uri ng terorismo.

“The Embassy is still ascertaining if any Filipino national was affected during the attack,” sabi ng Embassy.

Inilabas ng Embassy ang pahayag isang araw matapos nitong ihayag na kabilang ang isang Pinay sa pinaniniwalaang nasawi sa sunog sa Grenfell Tower.