3 nahuling Maute ibinalik sa CDO

IBINALIK sa Cagayan de Oro City ang tatlong pinaghihinalaang miyembro ng teroristang Maute Group matapos na mahuli sa pantalan ng Iloilo kahapon ng hapon.

Isinakay ang tatlo sa 10-seater na Islander Coast Guard na eroplano at umalis mula sa Iloilo International Airport ganap na alas-5:30 ng umaga.

Kabilang sa mga naaresto ay sina Farida Romato, 23; kanyang kapatid na lalaki na si Al Jadid Romato, 20; at Abdul Rahman Dimacuta, 25, na sinasabing boyfriend ni Farida.

Sinamahan ang tatlo ng mga miyembro ng Coast Guard Northern Mindanao, ayon kay Lt. Senior Grade Edison Diaz, Coast Guard Iloilo station commander. Idinagdag ni Diaz na kabilang si Farida sa pinapaaresto sa ilalim ng arrest order No.1 na ipinalabas ni Pangulong Duterte matapos magdeklara ng Martial sa Mindanao. Inamin ng mga Romato na sila ay kamag-anak ng magkapatid na Maute, na siyang mga lider ng pag-atake sa Marawi City, bagamat itinanggi ang pagkakasangkot sa teroristang grupo, ayon kay Diaz. Sinabi pa ni Diaz na dinala ang tatlo sa Cagayan de Oro para sumailalim pa sa imbestigasyon. Tinatayang 20 miyembro ng Coast Guard Western Visayas ang umaresto sa talong sa pantalan ng Iloilo ganap na alas-3:15 ng hapon noong Linggo matapos dumating sakay ng MV St. Therese of Child Jesus na pinapatakbo ng 2GO shipping company. Namonitor ng mga intelligence operatives ang tatlo na sumakay sa barko kayat inihanda ang pag-aresto sa Iloilo.

Umalis ang barko sa Cagayan de Oro noong L:inggo ng gabi papuntang Iloilo City kung saan sila didiretso ng Maynila. “The three had Cagayan de Oro to Manila tickets but used false names,” sabi ni Diaz.

Sa pahayag ni Farida sa mga imbestigador, nakatakda nilang puntahan ang kanilang mga magulang sa Cavite kung saan sila nagnenegosyo.

Itinanggi ni Diaz na kapatid si Farida ng magkapatid na Maute.

