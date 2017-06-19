2 kawal sugatan sa NPA attack sa Quezon By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang kawal ang nasugatan nang manunog ng cellsite at manambang ng mga rumerespondeng sundalo ang mga hinihinalang kasapi ng New People’s Army sa Catanauan, Quezon, Linggo ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Sugatan sina Cpl. Dennis Moran at Cpl. Humphry Faller, kapwa miyembro ng Army 85th Infantry Battalion na nakabase sa Mulanay, ayon sa ulat ng Calabarzon regional police. Ayon sa ulat, nakatanggap ang Catanauan Police ng impormasyon dakong alas-8 na sinilaban ng 10 armado ang dalawang generator set sa Globe cellsite na nasa Brgy. Tuhian. Dakong alas-10:45, ipinaalam sa pulisya na may nagaganap na engkuwentro sa Brgy. San Antonio Pala. Kinumpirma ng militar na may bakbakan, pero sinabing ito’y naganap sa katabing Brgy. Ajos. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na habang patungo ang mga kawal ng 85th IB sa cellsite para rumesponde sa panununog ay pinasabugan ng landmine at pinaputukan ng mga armado ang sinakyan nilang KM-450 truck. Dahil doo’y gumanti ang mga kawal, hanggang sa umatras ang mga rebelde patungo sa timog-kanluran. Nagtamo sina Moran at Faller ng pinsala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, kaya dinala sa Bondoc Peninsula District Hospital, ayon sa pulisya. (John Roson) – end –

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.