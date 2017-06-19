BIFF member sa rebellion list, pinsan patay sa engkuwentro sa Maguindanao By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang isang kasapi ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) na wanted para sa rebelyon at kanyang pinsan nang makipagbarilan sa mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, Linggo ng gabi, ayon sa mga otoridad Lunes. Napatay sina Raul Angkay, 46, medical officer ng BIFF, at pinsan niyang si Edz Dalending, 45, kasapi rin ng armadong grupo, sabi ni Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, direktor ng Maguindanao provincial police. Naengkuwentro ng mga sundalo’t pulis ang dalawa nang magsagawa ng law enforcement operation sa Brgy. Labu-Labu alas-9:35, ani Tello. Dadakpin sana ng mga operatiba ng Armed Forces, ARMM Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, at Maguindanao provincial police si Angkay, pero nanlaban siya at ang kanyang pinsan, ayon sa opisyal. Nakalista si Angkay sa Arrest Order No. 2 na inisyu ni Defense Secretary at martial law administrator Delfin Lorenzana para sa rebelyon, ani Tello. Inisyu ni Lorenzana ang order noong Hunyo 5 kaugnay ng delarasyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng martial law sa Mindanao, na bunsod ng pagsalakay ng Maute terror group sa Marawi City. Walang napabalitang papel sai Angkay sa pagsalakay sa Marawi, pero ang BIFF ay “allied” sa Maute group, ani Tello. Narekober ng mga operatiba ang isang kalibre-.45 pistola, fragmentation grenade, at anim na cellphone sa lugar kung saan naengkuwentro sina Angkay at Dalending. Itinurn-over na ang bangkay ng mga napatay na kasapi ng BIFF sa kanilang mga kaanak, ani Tello.

