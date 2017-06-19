JV pinayagang magpunta sa France By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan Sixth Division si Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito ma makapunta sa France para sa isang official visit.

Makakaalis si Ejercito mula Hunyo 27 hanggang Hulyo 3 kung makapagsusumite siya ng travel authority mula kay Senate President Koko Pimentel III.

Sa pagdinig ng mosyon kahapon, binigyan ng diin ng kampo ni Ejercito na napatunayan na hindi ito flight risk matapos na bumalik sa bansa matapos payagan sa mga nauna niyang biyahe.

Si Ejercito ay pupunta sa French Senate, France-Southeast Asia Inter-Parliamentary group at French Constitutional Council.

Makikipagpulong din siya sa National Assembly ng Pransya, sa French Foreign Minister at Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy.

Kailangang magpaalam ni Ejercito sa korte dahil may kinakaharap ito na kasong technical malversation kaugnay ng pagbili ng P2.1 milyong halaga ng baril noong siya pa ang mayor ng San Juan City government noong 2008.

Ginamit umano sa pagbili ang calamity fund ng siyudad at malinaw umano na wala sa listahan ng maaaring bilhin ang baril.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.