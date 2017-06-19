Mga Laro Ngayon

(Ynares Sports Arena)

12 n.n. AMA Online Education vs Zark’s Burger

2 p.m. Tanduay vs Marinerong Pilipino

Team Standings: Flying V (3-0); Racal (2-0); Cignal HD (4-2); Batangas (2-1); Marinerong Pilipino (1-1); Tanduay (1-1); CEU (1-2); Gamboa (1-2); Wangs (1-2); AMA (0-2); Zark’s (0-3)

ASAM ng dalawang beteranong koponan na Tanduay at Marinerong Pilipino ang ikalawang panalo habang isa ang makakalasap ng tagumpay sa pagitan ng AMA Online Education at Zark’s Burger sa 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup ngayon sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig City.

Agad na paiinitin ng AMA Online at Zark’s Burger na kapwa asam ang pinakaunang panalo sa ganap na alas-12 ng tanghali ang torneo bago ang inaasahang paghihiwalay ng landas ng Tanduay at Marinerong Pilipino na kapwa may tig-isang panalo sa kanilang dalawang laban.

Ang Rhum Masters ay galing sa 13-araw na pahinga matapos ang 75-60 panalo kontra Centro Escolar University noong Hunyo 6 kaya umaasa si coach Lawrence Chongson na sariwang-sariwa ang kanyang mga manlalaro para sa nais nitong dominanteng panalo.

“I retained 11 players from last conference and ang nilalaban ko lang naman dito is ‘yung familiarity and chemistry ng mga players ko,” sabi ni Chongson na sasandigan sina Lester Alvarez, Jerwin Gaco at Adrian Santos para sa Tanduay.

Samantala, pilit na susundan ni Marinerong Pilipino coach Koy Banal ang matinding 66-65 upset na panalo ng Skippers kontra title contender na Cignal HD Hawkeyes matapos ang mahaba-habang preparasyon para sa susunod nitong laban.

“We gave the players ample time to rest and we’re making sure that we’re well prepared for Tanduay. But again, we’re not focusing on our opponent but rather, on ourselves,” sabi ni Banal na aasahan sina Mark Isip, Achie Iñigo at Julian Sargent para pamunuan ang Marinerong Pilipino.