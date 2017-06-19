EVERYBODY was kilig sa Anton-Andeng wedding sa A Love To Last.
Puring-puri ng televiewers ang kasalan nina Anton (Ian Veneracion) at Andeng (Bea Alonzo). It was one of the most solemn and grand TV weddings worthy of admiration.
“Grabe super sa ganda. kilig na kilig ako at habang papalapit c andeng Kay Anton naiiyak ako kc feel na feel ko ako ang hinihintay ni Anton. Congratulations tondeng team. Mwaaah mwaaah.”
“Nkkakilig nmn khit dko na subaybayan ang istorya knilig aq sa bndang huli! Bagay cla ni bea at ian vene-ration!! So touching!!”
“Congratulation anton & andrea finally your married. Direk paabutin mo ito ng more than 1 year. ALTL nakaka inspired talaga ang show niyo, nakakagaan ng loob. Sa tuwing pumapasok ako sa opisina good vibes ang araw ko dahil sa sweetness nila ian & bea.”
