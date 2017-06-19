FIRST time na nag-Facebook Live si Korina Sanchez and it’s quite disappointing na dinala niya sa social media ang kanyang kataklesahan.

While making kuwento about her and husband Mar Roxas’ trip to Tubbataha Reef in Palawan, parang nagpatutsada si Korina sa mga congressman.

Napag-usapan kasi ang kanyang scuba diving nila ni Mar sa Tubbataha and she said na mas magandang makita ang mga pating doon kaysa sa mga pating na nasa kongreso. She also mentioned about buwaya and seemingly took a swipe at some buwaya in public office.

Na-off ang dalawang guy who was watching Korina’s Facebook Live but their comments were not read by Korina’s PR man na siyang kasama niya sa FB Live.

Maraming nagtanong kung kailan siya babalik sa TV Patrol. Korina explained na hindi pa siguro now dahil one year pa lang naman ang election.

“Hi korina i miss you in the tv patrol kailan ang balik mo? napapanood lang kita sa rated k kaya bumalik na kayo sa tv patrol miss you talaga mag news kayo ulit from san francisco USA,” said one fan.

May isa namang nambasag and said, “Magaling po kayong host at newscaster pero yung format po ng rated k at logo ng rated k outdated. Sana po magkaron ng improvement.”

We felt na hindi na makakabalik sa TV Patrol si Korina after she was sanctioned by the network because of her aria against CNN news correspondent Anderson Cooper over who criticized the disaster response during the Yolanda typhoon in Tacloban. Ipinagtanggol ni Korina ang husband niyang si Mar Roxas na naroroon sa Tacloban for relief operations. Hindi ba’t pinagsabihan ni Anderson na pumuntang Tacloban si Korina para makita ang sitwasyon doon.

After that, Korina was suspended sa kanyang radio program with Ted Failon, and subsequently sa TV Patrol. That was in 2013.

Four years na ang nakalipas but Korina has not been back sa TV Patrol at sa kanyang radio show. We felt na hindi na siya makakabalik pa sa nasabing primetime newscast ng ABS-CBN. Kung ibabalik siya, dapat noon pa, right?