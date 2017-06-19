Sulat mula kay Abbie ng San Pedro, Alegria, Surigao del Norte

Dear Sir Greenfield, Sa tulong ng pinsan kong babae na nakapag-asawa ng isang Canadian citizen sa ngayon ay nag-aaplay ako bilang caregiver sa Canada. At naisipan kong humihingi ng tulong sa inyo upang itanong kung makakaalis ba ako sa taong itong 2017 at kung sakaling makakaalis ako magiging maganda naman kaya ang buhay ko sa Canada? At isa ko pa nga palang concern ay wala akong boyfriend sa ngayon dahil pangarap ko ring na makapag-asawa ng isang foreigner. Sa palagay nyo Sir Greenfield matutupad kaya ang lahat ng pangarap kong ito? December 28, 1990 ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Abbie ng Surigao del Norte

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Kapansin-pansin ang sobrang lawak at malinaw na malinaw na Travel Line (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.) sa iyong palad. Ibig sabihin, may isang panahon sa iyong buhay na makapaninirahan ka at makapagtatrabaho sa ibayong dagat at malaki rin ang tsansa na sa nasabing lugar, doon ka na rin makapag-aasawa at magkakaroon ng pa-milya.

Cartomancy:

King of Hearts, Seven of Diamonds at Queen of Diamonds ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa taong kasalukuyan 2017, sa buwan ng Nobyembre o kaya’y Disyembre may isang mabunga at mabiyayang pangingibang bansang itatala sa iyong kapalaran.

Itutuloy….

