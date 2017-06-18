3 Maute timbog sa barko Inquirer

DINAKIP ng Coast Guard ang tatlong pasahero ng isang barko sa Iloilo City ngayong hapon dahil sa kaugnayan sa teroristang Maute Group. Iniimbestigahan ang dalawang lalaki at isang babae sa Coast Guard Station sa Iloilo ganap na alasz-4:50 ng hapon, ayon kay Lt. Edison Diaz, Coast Guard Iloilo commander. Kabilang ang tatlo sa mga pasahero ng MV St. Therese of Child Jesus, na pinapatakbo ng 2Go shipping company na dumating sa pantalan ng Iloilo ganap na alas-3:15 ng hapon mula sa Cagayan de Oro. Nakatanggap si Diaz ng impormasyon mula sa Cagayan de Oro Coast Guard kaugnay ng tatlo, dahilan para sila ikulong matapos dumating sa Iloilo. Tumanggi munang magbigay ng detalye si Diaz habang nagpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon.

