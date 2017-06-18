“The President likewise made it clear that if and when there is another similar incident of rebellion, when the public safety requires it, the President and Commander-in-Chief would again declare martial law and police power given to the executive by no less than our Constitution,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. SINABI ng Palasyo na magdedeklara pa rin si Pangulong Duterte ng martial law sa ibang panig ng bansa kahit pa hindi paboran ng Korte Suprema ang kanyang naging aksyon sa Mindanao.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Abella na tototohanin ni Duterte ang kanyang naunang pahayag na ipu-pullout niya ang tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City sakaling ideklara ng Korte Suprema na unconstitutional ang pagpapatupad ng martial law sa Mindanao.

“President Duterte made it clear that if the Supreme Court decides against the declaration of martial law, he would pull out the military in Marawi City on the ground that the High Court does not believe there is a rebellion,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Samantala, sinabi ni Abella na natutuwa ang Palasyo sa pahayag ng

Commission on Human Rights (CHR) na wala itong naitalang mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao sa Mindanao sa harap ng implementasyon ng martial law.

“We welcome the remarks of CHR that there have been no reports of human rights abuses and/or violations committed by authorities after the President placed the whole island of Mindanao under martial law,” dagdag pa ni Abella.

Ayon kay Abella, nangangahulugan lamang na dapat nang itigil ang mga babala kaugnay ng mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao sa ilalim ng ipinapatupad na martial law.

“Let this put to rest the fears and anxiety of some quarters against martial law. As we said in previous occasions, public safety is foremost in the President’s mind in light of the continuing rebellion in Marawi and martial law is a necessary response to address the prevailing reign of terror and its potential spillover to the rest of Mindanao,” sabi ni Abella.

Samantala, sinabi ni Abella na suportado ng Palasyo ang pahayag ni Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial matapos ang ulat ng umano’y mga nagkakasakit at namamatay sa mga evacuation center.

“Secretary Paulyn Ubial takes exception on the reported cases of sickness and deaths in evacuation center,” dagdag ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella base sa report ni Ubial sa Palasyo, sa kabuuang 638 na nagpakonsulta, 300 lamang ang na-admit.

“Sir, mali po report nila madaming nagkakasakit. Cases are going down. Of 638 that sought consultations last week, only 300 admitted, wala pong deaths. Kung meron daw po silang alam na sick na mga bakwit ipatingin lang po sa mga health centers,” tugon ni Ubial kay Abella.