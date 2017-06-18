Ibinasura ng Office of the Ombudsman ang reklamong treason at espionage na isinampa laban kina dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III at Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV kaugnay ng pakikipag-usap nito sa China.

Sa resolusyon na inilabas ng Ombudsman sinabi nito na walang probable cause upang isampa ang kaso sa korte.

Sinabi ng Ombudsman na malabo na magkaroon ng treason dahil wala namang gera sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at China.

“Treason is a war crime. It is not an all-time offense. It cannot be committed in peacetime,” saad ng resolusyon. “While there is peace, there are no traitors. There must be actual hostilities.”

Ipinunto rin ng resolusyon na ang maritime dispute sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at China ay hindi nangangahulugan na magkalaban na ang dalawang bansa.

Ang reklamo ay nagugat sa umano’y pakikipag-usap ni Trillanes sa mga opisyal ng China.

“Backchannel negotiations with China cannot be construed as ‘giving aid to enemy,’” saad ng 16-pahinang resolusyon, ang kopya ay nanggaling sa kampo ni Trillanes.