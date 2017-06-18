Prosecutor sinusuri ang ebidensiya vs Maute ‘bomber’ Bandera

ISINAILALIM ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang umano’y Maute bomber na si Mohammad Naoim Maute sa inquest proceedings para sa rebelyon.

Isinagawa ang inquest kay Maute, alyas Almahid Pangompig Romato, sa loob ng Camp Evangelista sa Cagayan De Oro City. Naaresto si Maute sa Barangay Macasandig, Cagayan de Oro City.

Naaresto si Maute habang gumagamit ng pekeng ID sa Mindanao State University na may pangalang Alfaiz Mamintal. Kabilang si Maute sa ipinaaresto sa kasong rebelyon sa ipinalabas na arrest order No. 1 na ipinalabas ng Department of Defence noong Mayo 29.

