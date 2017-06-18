Noodles, sardinas magiging pagkain na ng mayaman sa asin tax By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Magiging pagkain umano ng mayayaman ang noodles at sardinas dahil sa panukalang itaas ang buwis sa asin. Ayon kay Bayan Muna Rep. Isagani Zarate masyadong mabigat na patawan ng P1 ang bawat milligram ng sodium na lagpas sa sodium daily dietary allowance ng isang tao. Sinabi ni Zarate na umaabot sa 500 mg kada araw ang sodium dietary allowance ng isang tao pero higit dito ang sodium content ng isang noodles o sardinas. Ang isang cup noddle na may 990 mg ng sodium kaya kung ibabawas ang 500 dietary allowance ang matitira ay papatawan ng P1 kada mg kaya ang magiging presyo nito ay P490. Ang isang lata ng sardinas naman na may 610 mg sodium content ay magkakahalaga na ng P110. “Sa Asin tax, maski end product ang bubuwisan ng 1/mg ng sodium o asin sa produkto; dahil per milligram ang kwentada nila ay napakabigat nito sa mahihirap,” ani Zarate. “Dahil dito hindi na kakayanin ng mga lower income groups na makabili pa ng noodles o sardinas man lang.Ito din po ang madalas na pinamimigay na relief goods.” Isa ang pagpapataw ng mataas na buwis sa asin sa mga health tax package ng Department of Finance. Isinusulong din nila ang pagpapataw ng dagdag na P10 sa kada litro ng soft drink at iba pang sweetened beverages.

