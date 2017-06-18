Halos P13 milyon ang nalikom ng Kamara de Representantes para itulong sa mga biktima ng gulo sa Marawi City.

Ayon kay House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rudy Farinas ang pondo ay idedeposito sa isang trust fund hanggang sa makabuo ng formula ang babalangkasing komite kung papaano ito ipamamahagi.

Sinabi ni Farinas na 200 mambabatas ang nagbigay ng personal na donasyon. Bumakas din umano sina Isabela Gov. Bojie Dy, Isabela Vice Gov. Tony Pet Albano, Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson, at Laoag board member Ria Farinas.

Ikinatuwa naman ito ni House deputy speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu ang natipong donasyon.

“This is a healthy sign of showing compassion to our distressed fellow countrymen affected by the crisis. We are supportive of President Duterte’s strong resolve to eliminate all terrorist groups in the country,” ani Abu.

Hinamon naman ni Abu ang mga malalaking kompanya na tumulong din sa pagbangon ng Marawi.

“The country’s biggest corporations can contribute hugely in extending assistance to the victims and the rebuilding efforts, hopefully the Marawi City crisis will be over very soon,” ani Abu.

Inanunsyo ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang pagkakaroon ng fund raising ng Kamara de Representantes noong Mayo 28.