Tumbok Karera Tips, June 18, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (2) Overwhelmed; TUMBOK – (4) Ace Of Diamond; LONGSHOT – (6) Naga/Kukurukuku Paloma

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Cerveza Rosas; TUMBOK – (7) Sikat; LONGSHOT – (5) Batang Poblacion

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Wow Pogi; TUMBOK – (2) Talon; LONGSHOT – (5) Gee’s Warrior

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Biglang Buhos; TUMBOK – (4) Breaking News; LONGSHOT – (3) Lemonada

Race 5 : PATOK – (7) Sweetchildofmine; TUMBOK – (6) Yani’s Song; LONGSHOT – (5) Wawrinka

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Brilliance/Sepfourteen; TUMBOK – (5) Golden Kingdom; LONGSHOT – (3) Pangalusian Island

Race 7 : PATOK – (10) Hidden Eagle; TUMBOK – (6) Expecto Patronum; LONGSHOT – (9) Quitek Willy

Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Yssa’s Will; TUMBOK – (1) Abakada; LONGSHOT – (5) Amazing Day

Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Shining Vic; TUMBOK – (5) Don’t Look Back; LONGSHOT – (6) Naughty Girl

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Daiquiri Lass; TUMBOK – (5) Piskante; LONGSHOT – (2) Hot And Spicy

Race 11 : PATOK – (2) Lucky Toni; TUMBOK – (7) Golden Empire; LONGSHOT – (4) August Moon

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Sunsworld; TUMBOK – (1) Conquista Roll; LONGSHOT – (7) Choosey

Race 13 : PATOK – (8) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (4) Malantik; LONGSHOT – (3) Beyond Good

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.