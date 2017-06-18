KYLIE Padilla posted a photo of boyfriend Aljur Abrenica.
Fine. But what’s not fine is that he’s holding a cigarette when the photo was taken. For the couple’s followers, bad ang ipinakita ng photo.
“Smoking is not good for your baby.
“Don’t smoke you are not too young to stop. Protect your baby. That’s smells yucks.”
“Siguro naman alam nyang bad for the baby yun. at obviously wala naman si Kylie sa shot.”
“Kumakapit pa rin yung amoy sa damit baks. it’s bad for everybody in the house.”
Those were the hanash against Aljur. But there are those who were brave enough to defend the actor.
“SI ALJUR BA ANG BUNTIS? MGA TAO NGAYON OA. SAMANTALNG NUNG BATA AKO, SA KOTSE, SA BAHAY, SA OPISINA, SA LOOB NG MALL PWEDE MANIGARILYO. TATAY KO NANINIGARILYO HABANG NANONOOD NG TV E. KYA CGURO GANITO AKO HAHAHAHAHA.”
“OA ha. I dont like that kahoy pero wla ba silang krapatang magpapic na may yosi?”
