Ano na nga ba ang nangyari kay Aljur Abrenica? By Jun Nardo Bandera



NAGLABAS ng statement si Gigi Santiago-Lara, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions ng GMA Network kaugnay ng pagpapa-manage kay Ryza Cenon sa Viva Artist Agency. Homegrown talent ang aktres ng Kapuso Network simula nang madiskubre siya sa Starstruck. “Ryza Cenon is no longer being managed by GMA Artist Center. Though her management contract expired early this year, she is still part of GMA’s successful afternoon prime series Ika-6 na Utos, which has been extended several times already. We wish Ryza well in her future endeavors.” Bukod kay Ryza, nasa bakuran na rin ng Viva Artist Agency ang iba pang Kapuso artists gaya nina Julian Trono at Louise delos Reyes. Tanging si Aljur Abrenica na lang ang hindi nag-a-announce kung kanino siya magpapa-manage ngayong wala na rin siyang kontrata sa GMA. Nasaan na nga kaya si Aljur? Parang tahimik ang mundo niya ngayon? Baka busy lang sa pag-aalaga kay Kylie Padilla na malapit na ngang manganak sa kanilang first baby.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.