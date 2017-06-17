Pasabog ang revelations ni Shara Chavez, ang girlfriend ni Jovit Baldivino kung saan may anak siya.

Ang haba ng aria niya sa social media at talagang maaawa ka sa kanyang kuwento.

Paunang mensahe ni Shara sa kanyanmg Facebook account, “Everybody has their limits! I’ve already reached mine. #sorrynotsorry pero ikaw pa talaga Idol ang nagmamatapang at sari sari kwento. Ang tunay na lalaki maalam tumanggap ng pagkakamali at maalam magsabi ng SORRY unless nilamon kana talaga ng pride mo!”

Sobrang seloso raw itong si Jovit at one time kahit magkasama siya ay nagselos ito dahil ang likot daw ng kanyang mga mata. Minsan iniwan siya sa apartment nila nang mag-isa. Umuwi si Shara sa bahay nila at nagulat na lang siya sa text ng kasera nila dahil pinagbabasag pala ni Jovit ang lahat ng gamit sa bahay including electric fan. Nagkabalikan pa rin sila.

Lulong daw sa sabong itong si Jovit. Ang daming video ang photo na ipinost si Shara ng pagsasabong ni Jovit. Madalas daw na wala itong pera dahil sa palaging talo sa sabong.

Ang nakakaawa ay si Shara na ang gumagastos sa kanilang baby dahil walang maibigay si Jovit maski panggatas. Si Shara pa nga ang nagbabayad ng kuryente, tubig at iba pang bills. Pati nga panggasolina ay kinukuha pa raw ni Jovit sa kanya.

Babaero rin daw si Jovit at ilang beses niya itong nahuli na nakikipag-video chat sa banyo. Tuluyang nang nakipaghiwalay si Shara kay Jovit at mukhang wala nang balikan ito.

Sa kanyang Facebook account, napakahaba rin ng mensaheng ipinost ni Jovit bilang sagot sa mga pasabog ng dati niyang karelasyon at ina ng kanyang anak.

“Kalmado lang kami lahat, Family ko Relatives ko mga kaibigan ko, kasi ayaw namin na mas lalo pang lumaki yan, at ayaw din namin magsalita ng masasakit na bagay sa mga taong mapanghusga, basta andito pa din ako nakatayo at paninindigan ko, namin, na wala kaming ginawang masama.

“Oo minsan nagkamali ako, nagsisi, pero pinilit kong ibangon ang lahat ng bagay na nagkulang ako, kasi hindi ako masamang tao alam ng karamihan yan, pero kung naniniwala kayo sa bagay na yan, wala naman ako magagawa kasi hindi ko naman po hawak ang mga pagiisip nyo, kayo naman din po ang dahilan kung bakit ako nabubuhay at kung bakit ako andito sa kung ano man ako ngayon, at kayo din ang nagsabi na wag kang magbabago sana laging nakatapak ang paa sa lupa, at wag masyado snobero sa fans at sa lumalapit para humingi ng tulong.

“Kahit kelan hindi ko po nagawang magdamot sa mga bagay na yan,, masaya ako sa ipinahiram na talento sa akin ni god, at masaya din ako na pinasasaya ko kayo bawat pagtatanghal ko sa entablado, pero ito lang ang masasabi ko sa inyo, magisip muna kayo bago kayo manghusga kasi hindi po kayo ang batas para husgahan ako ng ganun ganun na lang, Maraming Salamat po inyong lahat na patuloy na naniniwala at nagmamahal sa akin. God Bless always.”